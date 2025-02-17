This comprehensive guide provides all the information you need to plan your trip to Surprise, Arizona for Texas Rangers spring training. From accommodation options to dining recommendations, we've got you covered. Discover the best places to stay, eat, and experience the excitement of baseball in the desert.

Welcome to the Ultimate Rangers Spring Training Guide! There is no experience in sports quite like Major League Baseball's spring training. It offers unparalleled access to players in an intimate environment. It’s kind of romantic, too. Hard to go and not fall in love with baseball all over again. And did we mention the weather? Since 2003, the Rangers have called Surprise, Ariz., their spring home.

Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona, contemplating a trip there or simply curious about everything that happens under the sun, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a helpful guide for travel planning or simply getting a better mental image of what takes place \u2026 Though it is growing, the West side of the Valley of the Sun is still short on the luxurious resorts that dot the Scottsdale area. The bonus to staying in the Greater Surprise area is convenience. Getting from Scottsdale to Surprise in time to watch a morning workout isn’t a vacation, it’s a chore. It’s also worth noting that finding short-term rentals in Surprise can be tough due to inventory and demand. Opened as a resort in 1929, the Wigwam, built in a classic Sonoran casita style, also offers 54 holes of golf, designed by Robert Trent Jones, and three pools. Nolan Ryan used to call it his headquarters when he was the Rangers president. Perhaps the closest hotel accommodation to the Surprise Recreation Campus and Surprise Stadium. It’s literally a walk across Mark Coronado Park to the stadium. It’s a favorite for scouts and evaluators who will be in the area to watch the Rangers and Royals a while. The newest of a three-hotel cluster just north of the ballpark complex. Also a short walk to games and workouts. The all-suite hotel is one of the older properties in Surprise, but it’s been the headquarters for a group of Rangers fans for nearly two decades. Surprise is a suburb. Alas, the food scene is, well, suburban. Lots of chains, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but if you are going to stick to local places, it’s nearly impossible. Here are a handful of restaurants, some of which are at least regional chains, in the area. If you want adventurous and ambitious, head into Scottsdale where you can find Mexican-Asian fusion at SumoMaya, the numerous “fire elements” and “Arabesque accents” at over-the-top Toca Madera or some creative/stylish takes on Italian food at Fat Ox. While most of the hipper spots are down in Scottsdale, Arrowhead Grill offers a strong steakhouse vibe and an All-Star roster of sides. We’ve never seen so many side dishes offered at a steakhouse. Draws officials from all over the West Valley when going out for a big dinner. Expensive, but a worthy spring training splurge. Reservations recommended. A strip mall sports bar with a simply astounding array of wing flavors, several of which are competition winners. But all the sports bar favorites are also available. Typically runs a Trivia Night on Tuesday that draws Ranger folks, fans and the know-it-all media for a rousing game. Close to the ballpark for the beer-and-burger postgame crowd. The newish Villages of Prasada shopping center has several restaurants with huge footprints. The Surprise outpost of this “wine-driven lifestyle brand,” chain with locations in 12 stages is enormous and includes a wine-tasting room for its wine program. The menu is also ginormous with more than 100 items. It’s a lot to digest, but you can leisurely sip a glass while perusing it. Recommendations recommended. In the early years of the Rangers’ stay in the desert, you had to drive nine miles East on always-busy Bell Road to Peoria to find a decent sit-down dinner. Now, Firebirds, another chain grill/steakhouse which has expanded to include three North Texas locations, has its second West Valley location with a sprawling patio at the Villages of Prasada. Lots of the typical heavy proteins from steaks to baby back ribs, but we’re fond of an occasional prime rib dinner and after a long day, especially during the blustery early portion of spring, it hits the spot. Reservations recommended. This Vietnamese staple has an expansive menu from Pho to curry. We’re a big fan of the Shaken Beef and all the sizzling plates. The portions are big. And it’s the spot you are most likely to run into Rangers’ front office people dining - and maybe making deals, too. This eclectic little spot describes its menu as “French-American inspired.” The meatloaf and Vogue Burger (which features Gorgonzola, bacon, chutney and “Vogue Sauce”) are savory standouts. But you can also get duck two ways and a salmon BLT. We said it’s eclectic. Also more intimate than some of the steakhouses, in case you want to discuss that minor leaguer prospect you just saw, but in hushed, guarded tones. Reservations recommended. Really, there isn’t a bad way. It all depends on how much time (and money) you want to invest





