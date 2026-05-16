La Jolla High School's Allison Hawthorne Scores Game-Winning Goal in CIF San Diego Section Division 1 Championship

Allison Hawthorne, a La Jolla High School lacrosse player, scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds left in the CIF San Diego Section Division 1 championship game against Mt. Carmel High School, giving the Vikings an 11-10 win and the program’s first CIF title since 2022.

Championship games can produce some of the most memorable moments in sports. Friday night’s CIF San Diego Section Division 1 championship battle between La Jolla High School and Mt.

Carmel High School proved that once again. La Jolla’s Allison Hawthorne scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds left, giving the Vikings an 11-10 win and the program’s first CIF title since 2022. The first half of Friday’s title game was as back-and-forth as they come. The largest lead of the half belonged to the Vikings after back-to-back goals by La Jolla’s Stella Perez to give the Vikings a 7-5 lead with under three minutes to play in the half.

Returning from the break, the La Jolla appeared to be building off the end of the half strikes by Perez, with both Samantha Cousino and Perez scoring in the first five minutes of the third to stretch the Vikings’ lead to 9-6. However, the Sun Devils continued stay in the fight by going on a 3-0 run over the next seven minutes of second-half action to make it a 9-9 game with just over nine minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.

La Jolla quickly moved the ball forward with just over 30 seconds to play. Eventually, with just 12.3 seconds on the clock, Hawthorne was fouled and awarded a shooting space penalty from eight yards out. Rather than drive at the goal, as attackers so often do on shooting space penalties, Hawthorne immediately fired a bullet into the top-right corner, effectively clinching the title. I knew that was the shot I was going to take.

I had a very similar situation to this one earlier in the season against Torrey Pines, so I just thought of that in my head before the shot and did it, she said





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Championship Games CIF San Diego Section Division 1 Championship La Jolla High School Mt. Carmel High School Lacrosse Game-Winning Goal Stella Perez Samantha Cousino Hawthorne Pressure Leadership Perform Shooting Space Penalty

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