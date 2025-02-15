U.S. Army Bars Transgender Individuals From Enlistment

The U.S. Army announced a ban on transgender individuals joining the military, citing President Trump's executive order that asserts a 'divergent' gender identity does not meet the rigorous standards of service. The policy change will also halt gender transition procedures for current service members.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that transgender individuals will no longer be permitted to join the military. In a social media statement, the Army stated that it would cease accepting transgender service members and halt any procedures associated with gender transition for current members. This policy shift will impact individuals with a history of gender dysphoria seeking to enlist.

While other branches of the military haven't yet released similar announcements, it is anticipated that this change will be implemented across all armed forces. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January instructing the Department of Defense to establish new policy guidelines regarding transgender service members. This executive order asserts that a 'divergent' gender identity does not align with the rigorous standards required for military service. The order further explains that the medical interventions involved in gender transition, both hormonal and surgical, coupled with the adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual's sex, conflicts with the core principles of a soldier's life, including honesty, discipline, and selflessness. It argues that a man claiming to be a woman and expecting others to acknowledge this assertion contradicts the humility and selflessness expected of service members. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo last week directing all military commands to adhere to this executive order. The memo emphasizes that allowing divisions within the military based on identity weakens the force and creates vulnerabilities. It states that such divisions must not be condoned or accommodated. Hegseth's memo also instructs the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness to develop guidance that will apply to currently serving transgender members of the military





