US Army Bars Transgender Individuals from Military Service

The US Army implements a new policy prohibiting transgender individuals from joining the military and ends medical procedures related to gender transition for current service members.

The United States Army announced a significant policy change, stating that it would no longer allow transgender-identifying individuals to join its ranks. Furthermore, the Army will cease providing medical procedures related to gender transition for current service members. This decision, outlined in an executive order, asserts that individuals who express a gender identity that diverges from their biological sex cannot meet the demanding standards required for military service.

The order argues that adopting a gender identity inconsistent with one's sex conflicts with the core values of military service, including honor, truthfulness, and discipline, even in personal life. It contends that a man claiming to be a woman and demanding others recognize this identity is incompatible with the humility and selflessness expected of a service member. The Army emphasizes that its mission and longstanding Department of Defense policy prioritize high standards of troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity.The order further states that this policy aligns with the recognition of medical, surgical, and mental health implications associated with gender dysphoria. This announcement echoes a previous move by the Pentagon under the Trump administration, which had paused the enlistment of individuals with a history of gender dysphoria and halted medical procedures that support gender transition. Notably, a recent survey conducted between January 29-30 and February 2, involving 1,325 likely voters, revealed that 54 percent of likely voters in the U.S. expressed approval of Trump's executive order to discharge military service members who identify as transgender. Conversely, 41 percent of likely voters disapproved of this action





