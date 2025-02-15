U.S. Army Bars Transgender Enlistment, Pauses Gender-Affirming Care

The U.S. Army has announced a policy shift preventing transgender individuals from enlisting, and pausing gender-affirming medical care for active-duty service members. This move follows a directive from President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order calling for a review of military gender policies.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that transgender individuals will no longer be eligible to enlist. Additionally, gender-affirming medical care for active-duty service members will be temporarily suspended. This policy shift comes in response to a directive from President Donald Trump , who issued an executive order calling for a review and revision of gender policies within the military.

The Army confirmed the change in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, stating: 'All new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are paused.' The new policy is effective immediately, raising concerns among advocacy groups and legal experts. Six active-duty service members have already filed a lawsuit challenging the ban. President Trump's executive order cites concerns that the identities of transgender service members may conflict 'with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.' The administration maintains that gender dysphoria, a condition characterized by distress resulting from a discrepancy between assigned sex and gender identity, presents a medical readiness concern. The Army's announcement emphasizes that service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria who are currently serving 'will be treated with dignity and respect.' However, the full consequences of this policy on existing transgender troops remain uncertain. It is unclear how the policy will affect those already serving who are undergoing gender transition procedures. The Army has yet to clarify whether service members who have received previous treatment will face new restrictions. Furthermore, the duration of the pause on gender-affirming medical care remains unknown. Military and legal experts anticipate the possibility of additional lawsuits emerging in the coming weeks. This is not the first time the U.S. military has implemented restrictions on transgender service members. In 2017, President Trump announced a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, which was subsequently reversed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Under Biden's policy, openly transgender individuals were permitted to serve, access gender-affirming care, and transition while on active duty. With the recent executive order, the Trump administration has effectively overturned this approach, reinstating a ban on new transgender enlistees





