Trump's Takeover of Kennedy Center Sparks Artist Backlash

President Trump's appointment as chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has triggered a wave of resignations and cancellations from prominent artists who object to his administration's influence on the institution.

President Donald Trump assumed the role of chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, following a significant restructuring of the board of trustees. This shake-up, which included the removal of the center's longtime president, Deborah Rutter , has resulted in prominent artists severing ties with the institution and canceling their scheduled performances.

Actor Issa Rae announced on her Instagram story on Thursday that she had canceled her sold-out show, “An Evening With Issa Rae,” scheduled for March. “Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” wrote Rae, the creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” adding that ticket holders would receive refunds. TV producer Shonda Rhimes has also resigned from her position as the board’s treasurer. Subsequently, she shared an article headline on Instagram that linked her resignation to Trump’s appointment as chairman. Musician Ben Folds and opera singer Renée Fleming separately announced this week their resignations as artistic advisors from the Kennedy Center. Fleming refrained from mentioning Trump by name in her statement, instead expressing her departure as a gesture of respect for Rutter and the institution’s long-standing chairman, David Rubenstein, whom Trump replaced. Folds, however, cited 'developments at the Kennedy Center' as the reason for his resignation as an artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra.The Kennedy Center has traditionally been governed by a bipartisan board of trustees. However, Trump this week dismissed Rubenstein, Rutter, and board members appointed by President Joe Biden. He promptly installed loyalists in their place, including his White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, her mother, second lady Usha Vance, and spouses of some of Trump’s major donors. Critics argue that the president’s takeover of the Kennedy Center is an attempt to exert control over a respected cultural institution whose honorees have previously shunned him and to influence the arts. It could also present another opportunity for him to amplify culture war issues that resonate with his base; Trump has falsely asserted that the Kennedy Center hosted drag shows “specifically targeting our youth” last year, despite these shows being intended for adult audiences.





