Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Show Over 'Infringement on Values' Following Trump's Takeover

Actress Issa Rae cancels her upcoming performance at the Kennedy Center, citing concerns about the institution's changing values under President Trump's leadership. The news follows the president's appointment as chairman and a shift in programming focus away from 'woke culture.' Other notable figures, including Shonda Rhimes and Ben Folds, have also resigned from their positions at the Kennedy Center.

Actress Issa Rae has canceled a sold-out show at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, citing 'an infringement of values' at the venue following President Trump's actions this week. Rae, known for her work on HBO's 'Insecure,' announced on Instagram that she would no longer host her 'An Evening with Issa Rae ' event scheduled for March 16th at the Washington, D.C., venue.

She stated that she made this difficult decision due to what she believes to be a violation of the institution's core values, particularly those that have long championed artists from diverse backgrounds and mediums. Rae assured fans that refunds would be issued for those who purchased tickets. This week, a newly formed Kennedy Center Board, following President Trump's dismissal of previous board members and his appointment as chairman, unanimously voted to elect him as the new chair. Sources close to the situation revealed to CBS News that Trump aims to shift the center away from programming and performances that he perceives as part of 'woke culture.' Rae's decision to cancel her show is not an isolated incident. Other prominent figures in the entertainment industry have also expressed their disapproval and distanced themselves from the Kennedy Center. Shonda Rhimes, the creator of television shows 'Scandal' and 'Grey's Anatomy,' resigned from her position as treasurer. Singer-songwriter Ben Folds also stepped down as artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra. In a Wednesday Instagram post, Folds stated, 'Given developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO. Not for me.'





