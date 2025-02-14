Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Appearance Over Trump's Appointment as Chairman

Award-winning actress Issa Rae cancels her sold-out show at the Kennedy Center following President Trump's appointment as chairman. Rae cites concerns over Trump's influence on the institution's values and joins other prominent figures who have resigned from the board in protest.

Award-winning actress, writer, director, and media mogul Issa Rae has canceled her sold-out appearance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Rae, best known for the critically acclaimed HBO series 'Insecure' and her role in the blockbuster film 'Barbie,' announced Thursday that she was pulling out of her Washington performance due to what she perceived as 'an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums.' Rae's decision comes a day after the Kennedy Center board voted to appoint President Donald Trump as its chairman. Trump had recently purged the board of Biden appointees, replacing them with Trump loyalists.The appointment of Trump as chairman has sent shockwaves through the arts community. At least three prominent figures have resigned in protest. Showrunner Shonda Rhimes, appointed to the board by President Barack Obama, resigned from her treasurer position Wednesday. Soprano Renée Fleming and songwriter Ben Folds also announced their departures from their respective roles as artistic adviser at large and artistic adviser of the National Symphony Orchestra, which is overseen by the Kennedy Center. Rae is not the only artist to cancel an appearance. Rock band Low Cut Connie also announced their withdrawal on Thursday. Rae's 'An Evening with Issa Rae,' scheduled for March 16, has been removed from the venue's website. The new board members include figures from the Trump administration, such as Attorney General Pam Bondi, second lady Usha Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office Sergio Gor. The board also includes the spouses of some of Trump's loyalist allies, such as Allison Lutnick, wife of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Andrea Wynn, wife of GOP megadonor Steve Wynn. Country singer Lee Greenwood, whose song 'God Bless the U.S.A.' was a staple at Trump rallies, and Fox News' Laura Ingraham are other additions to the new board. Richard Grenell, Trump's special U.S. envoy, has been appointed the center's interim executive director





