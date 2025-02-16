Trey McClung Completes Three-Peat, Wins Third Consecutive Slam Dunk Contest

Orlando Magic's Trey McClung continues his dominance in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, claiming his third consecutive championship in a thrilling performance.

Trey McClung once again ascended from the G League to dominate All-Star Saturday, securing his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest victory at Chase Center. The 26-year-old joins Dominique Robinson as the only three-time winners of the event, also becoming its first recipient of a three-peat. Robinson represented the Knicks in each of his three triumphs in 2006, 2009, and 2010. McClung's legend continues to grow, despite only having five NBA appearances under his belt.

Currently on a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic and their NBA G League affiliate in Osceola, McClung, a collegiate standout under Patrick Ewing at Georgetown University, bested rookie Stephon Castle for his latest championship.For his initial dunk, McClung channeled his inner Blake Griffin, recreating the 2011 champion's winning slam by receiving a ball offered through the sunroof of a Kia. This impressive display secured McClung's passage to round two, where he faced Stephon Castle (San Antonio) after Matas Buzelis (Chicago) and Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee) were eliminated. The second round saw McClung accept a pass from someone wearing the jersey of fellow Orlando dunking legend Aaron Gordon, who controversially finished second to Zach LaVine in the 2016 edition. Adding to the spectacle, McClung's passer was also spinning on a platform, which proved to be no obstacle for the G League sensation.Though rookie Stephon Castle posed a challenge, McClung ultimately sealed the deal with a perfect finale that involved the assistance of 6-11 Cleveland All-Star Evan Mobley. With Mobley increasing his height by standing on a platform, McClung leaped, snatched the ball from Mobley's grasp, tapped the rim with it before landing the triumphant slam that sent the Bay Area into a frenzy. Mobley also enjoyed a victorious night, previously teaming up with Cavaliers teammate Donovan Mitchell to win the Skills Competition, the first event of the evening. All-Star Weekend concludes with the main event on Sunday, featuring the talents of current Knicks Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineups (8 p.m. ET, TNT).





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest Trey Mcclung Orlando Magic Evan Mobley

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mac McClung Makes History with Third Consecutive Slam Dunk Contest VictoryMac McClung, representing the Osceola Magic of the G League, has cemented his place in NBA history by winning the Slam Dunk Contest for the third consecutive year.

Read more »

Mac McClung Makes History with Third Consecutive Slam Dunk Contest VictoryMac McClung becomes the first three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, solidifying his place in NBA history. His impressive dunks and determination helped him secure his third consecutive victory against Stephon Castle. The win also brings McClung closer to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, former Orlando Magic player Markelle Fultz returns to the NBA after signing with the Sacramento Kings.

Read more »

Magic's Mac McClung Makes History Third Straight NBA Slam Dunk TitleOrlando Magic two-way guard Mac McClung now stands alone as the NBA Slam Dunk Contest's first-ever three-peat champion, scoring four 50s to clinch the title at 2025 All-Star Saturday Night in San Francisco.

Read more »

Fans React to Mac McClung Making NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest HistoryThe NBA faithful took to social media to weigh in on a rim-rocking All-Star Saturday night competition.

Read more »

Mac McClung Defends Slam Dunk Crown, Says FarewellMac McClung, the reigning back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, looks to make it three in a row this year before hanging up his dunking shoes. McClung recently stated that this will be his final appearance in the competition, regardless of the outcome. He's enjoyed his time as the dunk contest king but acknowledges that he's run out of fresh tricks.

Read more »

2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest: Mac McClung Seeks Three-PeatThe 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest takes center stage at Chase Center in San Francisco. Reigning champion Mac McClung aims to make history with a third consecutive victory.

Read more »