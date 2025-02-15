2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest: Mac McClung Seeks Three-Peat

The 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest takes center stage at Chase Center in San Francisco. Reigning champion Mac McClung aims to make history with a third consecutive victory.

The 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest is set to electrify fans on Saturday night at Chase Center in San Francisco , crowning the next NBA slam dunk champion. This annual highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend promises spectacular displays of athleticism and creativity as this year's contenders battle for supremacy. Reigning champion Mac McClung aims to etch his name in history by becoming the first player to win three consecutive slam dunk titles.

His incredible feats last year, including soaring over the imposing frame of Shaquille O'Neal, have cemented his status as a fan favorite. While McClung has seen limited action with the Orlando Magic this season, he's a dominant force for their G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, averaging 21.1 points per game.Joining McClung in the competition are a trio of talented young players: Keegan Buzelis, drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023, Vic Law, a standout performer at UConn during their 2023 NCAA Tournament run, and the 6-foot-6 Jordan Jackson, who has carved out a respectable role with the Milwaukee Bucks. All eyes will be on San Francisco as these athletes showcase their skills and compete for the coveted championship.





Covers / 🏆 341. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Mac Mcclung Keegan Buzelis Vic Law Jordan Jackson Chase Center San Francisco

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mac McClung Leads 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest FieldThe NBA has announced the four-person lineup for the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest, featuring Mac McClung seeking a three-peat, alongside Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, and Andre Jackson Jr.

Read more »

NBA All-Star 2025 grades including Rising Stars, dunk contestHere are grades for every event during All-Star Weekend, starting off with the Rising Stars.

Read more »

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »