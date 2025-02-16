Mac McClung Makes History with Third Consecutive Slam Dunk Contest Victory

Mac McClung becomes the first three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, solidifying his place in NBA history. His impressive dunks and determination helped him secure his third consecutive victory against Stephon Castle. The win also brings McClung closer to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, former Orlando Magic player Markelle Fultz returns to the NBA after signing with the Sacramento Kings.

Mac McClung etched his name in Slam Dunk Contest history Saturday night, becoming the first-ever three-time champion. The Orlando Magic guard wowed the crowd with his gravity-defying dunks, securing his third consecutive title against the San Antonio Spurs' Stephon Castle in the final round. McClung's victory capped off a night of spectacular athleticism.

He opened the competition with a creative dunk, leaping over a Kia sedan and retrieving the ball from a person through the sunroof before slamming it home. His second dunk showcased his agility, leaping over a man and twisting in mid-air for a near 360-degree turn.Castle, a rookie with the Spurs, challenged McClung throughout the competition, earning impressive scores with his own high-flying dunks. However, McClung's final dunk proved insurmountable. He soared over the 6-foot-11 Evan Mobley, standing on an elevated platform, playfully tapping the ball on the rim before delivering a thunderous slam. With this victory, McClung joins Nate Robinson as the only three-time champions in the contest's history. This remarkable feat places him one step closer to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.In a separate development, former Orlando Magic player Markelle Fultz made a triumphant return to the NBA, signing with the Sacramento Kings. Fultz's return was met with widespread congratulations from his former teammates and fans alike





