Torrential Rainfall and Mudflows Trigger Evacuations in Southern California

A powerful storm system unleashed heavy rain and wind gusts, causing mudslides and debris flows across Southern California. One firefighter was injured when a fire department vehicle was swept into the ocean.

A powerful storm system slammed into Southern California on Thursday, unleashing torrential rainfall and prompting authorities to issue evacuation warnings in fire-prone areas. The storm, which brought heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph, caused mudslides and debris flow s to sweep across roadways, sending one Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle tumbling into the ocean. Fortunately, the firefighter inside the vehicle managed to escape with minor injuries.

The incident occurred along Big Rock Road in Malibu, where a large debris flow surge swept the fire department vehicle off the road and into the Pacific Ocean. Videos captured by local ABC affiliate KABC showed the aftermath of the storm, with bulldozers struggling to clear mud and debris from roadways and firefighters navigating waist-deep swamps of water and mud. The storm, which originated in the San Francisco Bay area Thursday morning, also brought significant snowfall to northern regions. In the Portland area, a massive pile-up involving dozens of vehicles occurred on Interstate 84 due to whiteout conditions. While no serious injuries were reported, the incident highlighted the severity of the weather conditions across the Pacific Northwest.





