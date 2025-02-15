Teen Arrested for Allegedly Planning Valentine's Day Mass Shooting at Indiana High School

An 18-year-old student in Indiana was arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at their high school on Valentine's Day. Trinity Shockley, who reportedly identifies as a transgender male and goes by the name Jamie, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, intimidation: threat to commit terrorism, and conspiracy to commit intimidation: threat to commit terrorism. Authorities received a tip about Shockley's alleged plan and discovered disturbing evidence during a search of their home.

An 18-year-old teenager, Trinity Shockley, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, intimidation: threat to commit terrorism, and conspiracy to commit intimidation: threat to commit terrorism, for allegedly planning a mass shooting at Mooresville High School in Indiana on Valentine's Day. According to multiple news reports citing authorities, the FBI 's Sandy Hook tip line contacted the Mooresville Police Department about Shockley's alleged plan.

The tipster claimed that their friend, Shockley, who reportedly identifies as a transgender male and goes by the name Jamie, “has access to an AR15 and has just ordered a bulletproof vest.”\Shockley, a 12th-grade student at the school located about 19 miles southwest of Indianapolis, allegedly sent Snapchat messages under the name “Jamie” indicating a plan for the shooting, which read, “Parkland part two” and “I've been planning this for a YEAR.” Authorities obtained a search warrant for Shockley’s home on Wednesday, February 12, and allegedly found pictures of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school shooter, and other mass shooters in a bedroom, as well as a notebook with violent illustrations and the words 'kill,' 'bang,” and “DIE DIE DIE.”\Shockley allegedly claimed to police to be 'joking' about committing the shooting. The affidavit further alleges that Shockley claimed to be a victim of bullying and said they wanted to receive mental health treatment, but that it was denied. In a statement to ABC News acknowledging the student's arrest, the Mooresville School district said Shockley 'will not return to the school.





