Transgender Indiana Teen Charged With Planning Valentine's Day School Shooting

A transgender high school student in Indiana is facing serious charges after allegedly planning a mass shooting at his school on Valentine's Day.

A transgender high school student in Indiana is accused of planning a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Valentine's Day, the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Trinity J Shockley, 18, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism. The plot was foiled when the FBI in Indianapolis received a tip and contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department (MMPD).

According to court documents, Shockley had a 'shrine' of recent mass school shooters, including Nikolas Cruz, Dylann Roof, and Ethan Crumbley, at his home. Authorities also seized notebooks containing homicidal thoughts and plans for the shooting. In online conversations, Shockley claimed to have an AR-15 rifle and discussed 'Parkland part two' with an individual on Discord. During an interview with police, Shockley stated that the threats were a joke and that he wanted to seek help for his thoughts. However, court documents reveal that Shockley had previously sought mental health resources from the school district, but his father denied the request. The authorities also learned that Shockley had been bullied and teased after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in 2022, which resulted in a fractured skull and brain injuries. The driver later committed suicide. Shockley expressed guilt over the driver's death





