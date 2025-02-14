Indiana High School Student Arrested for Alleged Plot to Carry Out Valentine's Day Mass Shooting

A student at Mooresville High School in Indiana has been arrested and charged after allegedly plotting a Valentine's Day mass shooting. Authorities received a tip from the FBI and collaborated with local and county law enforcement to investigate the threat. The suspect, identified as Trinity Shockley, was taken into custody after search warrants were executed at their home. Charges include conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation: threat to commit terrorism. Court documents reveal that Shockley expressed admiration for the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, and aspired to be his 'number one fan.' The investigation also uncovered that Shockley had previously sought mental health resources, but their father, Timothy Shockley, denied them access due to his skepticism towards mental health treatment.

An Indiana high school student has been accused of plotting a mass shooting at a school near Indianapolis on Valentine's Day, local police said Thursday. Mooresville Metropolitan Police detectives received information from the FBI about 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding a person who was potentially planning a school shooting at Mooresville High School.

Mooresville police detectives, along with Morgan County Sheriff's Office detectives and Mooresville School Police officers, executed search warrants at Shockley's home, and took the student into custody. During their investigation, investigators learned that Shockley planned a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Friday, police said. On Thursday, the Morgan County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Shockley for conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation: threat to commit terrorism. The suspect's father was in possession of AR-15 magazines, guns and an armor vest, but they were not kept in the house, police said. The suspect claimed in a Discord chat that the shooting would be 'Parkland part two,' and the original tip came in to the Sandy Hook Tip Line. Shockley told investigators they were 'joking,' but then stated they would take their friend who was their crush, and 'wanted them to die together.' 'Trinity's motivation for making the plan is Cruz. She wanted to prove that she is his number one fan. Trinity has an emotional attachment to Cruz,' according to a court filing. Court documents also say that Shockley 'has sought mental health resources' since 'she was a freshman,' but each time, their father Timothy Shockley would deny access to those resources because he didn't believe in it. 'Each time Trinity would try to receive mental health assistance, her father, Timothy Shockley, would deny her the access to the resources,' according to court records. 'Mr. Shockley did not believe in mental health treatment and did not take his daughter's conditions seriously. On November 12th, 2024, two weeks after her 18th birthday, Trinity signed herself up for mental health assistance.' On Valentine's Day 2018, Cruz killed 17 people and injured others in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The FBI said in a statement, 'FBI Indianapolis received a tip regarding a potential school shooting threat targeting Mooresville High School for Friday, February 14.FBI agents swiftly coordinated with the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department (MMPD) to assess the credibility of the threat. Investigators successfully identified the individual, ensuring a rapid and coordinated response to mitigate any potential risk to the community.





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MASS SHOOTING SCHOOL SHOOTING INDIANA STUDENT ARREST VALENTINES DAY FBI TIP MENTAL HEALTH

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Auburn City School Board Names New High School Plains High SchoolThe Auburn City School Board has officially named the new high school Plains High School, inspired by Auburn's nickname, 'The Loveliest Village on the Plains.' The school is scheduled to open in August 2028. Details about the school's colors and mascot are still to be determined.

Read more »

San Marcos trio will get their shine at San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball GameThursday’s group will represent San Marcos High School, Marshall High School, Steele High School and Warren High School on March 23 at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more »

Jackson School District Considers Closing Middle School, Merging High Schools to Tackle Budget CrisisFacing a looming $13 million budget shortfall, the Jackson Board of Education is exploring a controversial proposal to close one middle school and merge the district's two high schools. The plan, driven by state aid cuts and declining enrollment, would see Goetz Middle School shut down and potentially sold or rented. McAuliffe Middle School would become the sole upper elementary school for grades 5 and 6, while Jackson Memorial High School would house seventh and eighth graders. Jackson Liberty High School would then serve as the single high school for grades 9-12.

Read more »

Indiana High School Student Arrested for Alleged Plot to Carry Out Valentine's Day Mass ShootingAn Indiana high school student was arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Valentine's Day. Police received a tip from the FBI and executed search warrants, finding evidence of the plot, including the student's claim that the shooting would be 'Parkland part two.' The student is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation: threat to commit terrorism.

Read more »

Philadelphia High School Student Shot Dead Leaving for SchoolA 17-year-old student, Noah Scurry, was fatally shot while on his way to school with his mother in Philadelphia. Police are investigating the targeted attack and seeking information from the public.

Read more »

Clearfield High School student arrested after bringing gun to school 'to sell'Felipe de la Torre, 18, was arrested on suspicion of purchase, transfer, possess, use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; carrying a con

Read more »