SUV Driver Escapes Seconds Before UTA Train Collision

A newly released video shows the terrifying moment an SUV driver narrowly escapes before their vehicle is obliterated by a Utah Transit Authority (UTA) train. The incident occurred last week in Layton, Utah, at a railroad crossing.

Unable to stop in time, the locomotive slams into the vehicle, and a loud thump is heard from inside the train. Another view of the crash, captured by nearby security cameras, shows the driver of the SUV approaching the railroad crossing as the red lights are flashing and the gate arm is lowered. Instead of stopping before reaching the gate arm, the white SUV is pushed from behind by a white pickup truck and continues through, nearly clipping the bottom of the gate, and crossing onto the tracks. The driver then slams the brakes, coming to a stop with the rear wheels still in between the two rails. The driver then puts the vehicle into reverse, hitting the gate arm and coming to a stop with the front wheels now blocking part of the tracks. The driver continues to reverse, pushing the gate arm back before coming to a stop, exiting the car, and quickly walking away. Seconds later, the train approaches the intersection and smashes into the vehicle, sending it spinning into the gate arm and its post, completely destroying the front end of the SUV. KSLT in Salt Lake City spoke with UTA public information officer Gavin Gustafson, who said everyone was fortunate to have escaped without injuries. He also told the station that it is easy to watch the video and want the driver to pull forward or reverse and break the arm, though the driver was probably in shock. 'I’m certainly not going to second-guess them in the heat of the moment,' Gustafson said. 'And sometimes, the view might be blocked by something else, you don’t want to pull forward if there is another train coming.' Gustafson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter. Still, the station reported that UTA estimates the collision caused over $100,000 in damage to the train. In the process, the gate and crossing post were damaged, though the latter was reportedly repaired within 24 hours with assistance from the city of Layton





