Chevrolet Unveils Blazer EV.R NASCAR Prototype for Daytona 500

Chevrolet has unveiled its Blazer EV.R NASCAR prototype, a high-powered, track-only electric vehicle designed to showcase its commitment to EV technology and performance. The EV.R, built on the NASCAR Next Gen chassis, packs 1,300 hp and impressive aerodynamic enhancements. While Chevrolet focuses on its racing fantasy, the road-legal Blazer EV SS is set to launch soon, offering impressive performance and range.

Chevrolet has unveiled a high-powered, track-only prototype based on the Blazer EV, called the Blazer EV.R NASCAR , ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500 . The EV.R is designed to showcase Chevrolet 's commitment to electric vehicle technology and performance. This prototype racer shares a name with the road-going Blazer EV, but it's a completely different beast. Built around NASCAR 's Next Gen chassis, the Blazer EV.

R boasts a 78 kWh liquid-cooled battery that powers three six-phase electric motors. This potent combination delivers a staggering 1,300 hp to the pavement through a programmable all-wheel drive system. The design closely mirrors the standard Blazer EV SS, but with a sharper focus on performance. Dramatic aerodynamic enhancements, including an aggressive splitter and a massive rear wing, are aimed at maximizing downforce and keeping the car glued to the track at high speeds. The prototype has been transformed from a four-door to a two-door without side windows, further emphasizing its racing intentions. While the Blazer EV.R NASCAR is a track-focused prototype, Chevrolet isn't forgetting about its road-going counterparts. The Blazer EV SS, the flagship model, is set to launch soon, offering up to 615 horsepower, a 3.4-second zero-to-60-mph time, and a range of 303 miles. Priced at $62,490, including destination fees, the Blazer EV SS promises to be a thrilling and capable electric SUV for the masses.





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHEVROLET BLASER EV NASCAR ELECTRIC VEHICLE PROTOTYPE RACING DAYTONA 500 PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chevrolet Blazer EV SS to Pace Daytona 500, Marking Electric Debut for NASCAR's Biggest RaceChevrolet is making history at the Daytona 500 as the Blazer EV SS becomes the first-ever electric vehicle to pace NASCAR's most prestigious event. The choice of the Blazer EV SS, a powerful and stylish crossover, highlights Chevrolet's commitment to electric mobility and its support for NASCAR's foray into electric racing. Chevrolet will also unveil a Camaro-based electric race car prototype at the Daytona 500, further demonstrating its dedication to the future of motorsports.

Read more »

Chevrolet Blazer EV SS Gains Power Boost and NASCAR DebutThe Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, the high-performance variant of the electric SUV, will boast an increased horsepower figure upon its launch this year. Chevrolet has confirmed that the SS model will now deliver 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, surpassing the initial estimate of 557 hp. This power bump allows the SS to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a remarkable 3.4 seconds when utilizing the WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode. The Blazer EV SS will make its mark on the racing scene by leading the pack at the Daytona 500, marking the first time an electric vehicle will spearhead this prestigious NASCAR event.

Read more »

Chevrolet Blazer to be Discontinued in Gas Form After 2025?Will the iconic Chevrolet Blazer see its gas engine disappear? Reports suggest that the popular SUV might be going electric only after 2025.

Read more »

Chevrolet Blazer EV SS Launching Soon, Will Be A Lyriq-V For The MassesSporting 615 hp and 303 miles of range, the Blazer EV SS seeks to usher in a new era of performance

Read more »

What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: NASCAR files appealTwo teams — Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports — are suing NASCAR alleging a violation of antitrust laws. Here is the latest news and everything to know about the saga.

Read more »

Chevrolet Unveils the Spark EUV: A Rebadged Baojun Yep Plus for BrazilChevrolet has introduced the Spark EUV, a rebadged version of the Chinese Baojun Yep Plus, to the Brazilian market. This compact electric SUV is expected to be an affordable and practical option for Brazilian buyers.

Read more »