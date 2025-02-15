Spider-Man 4 Budget Revealed: What We Know About Tom Holland's Future in the MCU

New reports suggest 'Spider-Man 4' will have a budget of $200 million and Tom Holland's schedule will see a stunt double take over some of his scenes for 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Spider-Man is undeniably one of the most beloved superheroes in comics, boasting a plethora of successful films, popular animated series, and critically acclaimed video games. His recent surge in popularity is largely attributed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ), where Peter Parker is brilliantly portrayed by Tom Holland . Now, Marvel enthusiasts may have unearthed some intriguing insights into the Wall-Crawler's future in the MCU .

According to insider Daniel Richtman, 'Spider-Man 4' is slated to have a budget of $200 million, aligning with the cost of its predecessor, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' a critically acclaimed film that raked in a staggering $1.953 billion at the box office. The first two MCU Spider-Man films, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' had budgets of $175 million and $160 million respectively. This isn't the only tidbit of Marvel news Richtman shared regarding the beloved Web-Slinger. He also revealed that a stunt double will be employed for some of Tom Holland's scenes in 'Avengers: Doomsday' due to Holland's simultaneous commitment to filming Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.' There's no word yet on whether this will impact the production of 'Spider-Man 4.' Richtman disclosed that the scripts for both films are expected to be finalized in March, with both movies slated for release in 2026. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, while 'Spider-Man 4' is slated for a July 24, 2026, release. Both films will be followed by 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' tentatively set for a May 2027 release. Spider-Man reigns supreme as the highest-grossing individual superhero in cinematic history, amassing over $11.151 billion at the box office. This impressive figure encompasses both the Spider-Verse series and Sony's Spider-Man universe. The only franchise surpassing Spider-Man's earnings is the entire MCU, which has grossed an estimated $31.2 billion. Batman secures the second spot among the highest-grossing individual superheroes, having generated over $7 billion at the box office.





