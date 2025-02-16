Smorgasburg LA Celebrates Valentine's Day with Sweet Treats and Quirky Offerings

Smorgasburg LA, the beloved outdoor food market, will be open and embracing the Valentine's Day spirit on February 16th with special treats and heart-shaped goodies. From tacos to pupusas to horchata, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The market will also feature engagement portraits and unique post-Valentine's gifts.

Valentine's Day falling on a Friday means, without a doubt, that the spirit of Valentine's will be present, to varying degrees, throughout the entire weekend. While the fervor of February 14th might not fully linger, you're sure to discover a few unique offerings even after the holiday officially concludes. These events and meals celebrate love in a lighthearted manner.

The outdoor food market at ROW DTLA takes its food, drinks, and community seriously, but otherwise, the atmosphere surrounding this every-Sunday gathering is quite cheerful. Wait: Make that most-every-Sunday scene. Smorgasburg LA pops up most Sundays, we should say, but does take a few weeks off each year. It will absolutely be open, and feeling the amour, on February 16th. That's when the vendors, or many of them, will embrace the Valentine's spirit in both their attitude and the appetizing offerings they present. Some of the selections you can explore and possibly purchase include the Heart Taco Box at Evil Cooks, the Heart-Shaped Pupusas at Menchita's Grill, and Cena Vegan's Strawberry Horchata.Looking for new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. This is your go-to source for finding the fun across Southern California and for the weekend. On the non-food front, there are plenty of heart-warming diversions on offer. Joey Mason Art will be the place to go for engagement portraits, while the merchandise for sale around the shopping area will include post-Valentine's gifts, from candles to cactuses. If you and your loved one celebrate the spirit of Valentine's Day throughout the year, there's no reason not to get a joyful head start on next year's Valentine's Day fun nearly a full year in advance





