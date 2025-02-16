Smorgasburg LA Celebrates Valentine's Day with Heart-Shaped Treats and Love in the Air

Smorgasburg LA, a popular outdoor food market in Los Angeles, will be open and celebrating Valentine's Day on February 16th with a special selection of heart-shaped treats and romantic offerings.

Valentine's Day falling on a Friday signifies, without a doubt, that the spirit of love will permeate the entire weekend. While the intense fervor of February 14th might not be fully present, expect to encounter a handful of quirky offerings even after the holiday officially concludes. These events and meals exude a sense of love without being overly serious.

The outdoor food market at ROW DTLA takes its food, beverages, and community seriously, but otherwise, the atmosphere around this every-Sunday gathering is lighthearted and enjoyable. To clarify, this is mostly every Sunday, as Smorgasburg LA does take a few weeks off each year. However, it will undoubtedly be open and embracing the Valentine's spirit on February 16th. That's when many vendors will fully embrace the holiday's theme, both in their attitude and the appetising creations they offer. Some of the delightful treats to explore and possibly purchase include the Heart Taco Box at Evil Cooks, the Heart-Shaped Pupusas at Menchita's Grill, and Cena Vegan's Strawberry Horchata. For those seeking to discover new experiences in Los Angeles, The Scene's lifestyle stories provide a comprehensive guide on where the fun is happening across Southern California and for the weekend. Beyond the culinary delights, there are plenty of heartwarming diversions. Joey Mason Art will be the place to capture engagement portraits, while the merchandise available for purchase around the shopping area will include post-Valentine's gifts, ranging from candles to cactuses. If you and your significant other wholeheartedly embrace the spirit of love throughout the year, there's no reason not to get a head start on next year's Valentine's festivities nearly a full year in advance





