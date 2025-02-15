Smorgasburg LA Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Sweet Twist

Experience a Valentine's Day celebration that extends beyond February 14th at Smorgasburg LA. The popular food market will be buzzing with love-themed treats and romantic diversions on February 16th, offering a unique way to indulge in the spirit of the holiday.

Valentine's Day falling on a Friday means, without a doubt, that the spirit of Valentine's will permeate the entire weekend. While the intensity of February 14th may not be fully present, you'll undoubtedly find some unique offerings even after the holiday officially concludes. These events and meals acknowledge love in a lighthearted way, rather than taking it too seriously.

The outdoor food market at ROW DTLA takes its food, drinks, and community seriously, but otherwise, the atmosphere around the every-Sunday scene is quite cheerful. It's worth noting that Smorgasburg LA, which usually occurs most Sundays, does take a few weeks off each year. However, it will definitely be open and embracing the spirit of love on February 16th. That's when many vendors will infuse their Valentine's Day spirit into both their attitude and their delectable offerings.Some of the tempting selections to explore include the Heart Taco Box at Evil Cooks, the Heart-Shaped Pupusas at Menchita's Grill, and Cena Vegan's Strawberry Horchata. Looking for new adventures in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories are your go-to guide for discovering the hottest spots and events across Southern California, especially for the weekend. Beyond the culinary delights, there are plenty of romantic diversions to enjoy. Joey Mason Art will be the perfect setting for engagement portraits, while the shopping area will feature post-Valentine's gifts, ranging from candles to cactuses.If you and your sweetheart celebrate the spirit of love throughout the year, there's no reason not to get a head start on next year's Valentine's Day fun almost a year in advance





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lifestyle Events Smorgasburg LA Valentine's Day Food Market Love-Themed Treats Los Angeles Events

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Dresses That’ll Ship in Time for February 14It's not too late to find the perfect Valentine's Day dress! This article highlights some stylish and romantic options available online with fast shipping options.

Read more »

Beyond Valentine's Day: February's Hidden Celebrations and ObservancesDiscover the surprising array of holidays and observances that make February a month of diverse celebrations.

Read more »

Netflix February 2025 New Releases: Valentine's Day Movie MarathonGet ready for a February filled with Netflix binging! Check out the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February 2025, perfect for a cozy Valentine's Day movie marathon.

Read more »

Crunchyroll Goes Big for Valentine’s Day Streaming 20 Free Anime for FebruaryCrunchyroll will sharing 20 classic romance anime for free to fans this February, including Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

Read more »

Temecula Valley Wine Country Embraces February with Barrel Tasting Weekend and Valentine's Day FestivitiesTemecula Valley Wine Country kicks off February with the exclusive Barrel Tasting Weekend, offering a unique opportunity to sample unfinished and finished wines. Throughout the month, the region will be filled with Valentine's Day celebrations, including special dinners, paint and sip events, and more.

Read more »

Valentine’s Day events, Goldens in Golden and more cheap and free deals in FebruaryGolden Retrievers are invited to wag their tails in — where else? — Golden on Feb. 8.

Read more »