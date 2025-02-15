Seattle Seahawks Coaching Staff Sees Early Offseason Changes

The Seattle Seahawks are set for a new season with a few changes to their coaching staff. The most notable change is the firing of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, marking the beginning of an offseason of adjustments.

The Seattle Seahawks are not searching for a new head coach this offseason, unlike last year. Head coach Mike Macdonald will be entering his second season with the team, and while there aren't expected to be major changes to the coaching staff , there will be some tweaks. The first noticeable change came with the firing of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb on January 6th. More staff changes could be on the horizon as the end-of-season evaluations continue.

This tracker from Field Gulls will keep you updated on any coaching staff changes throughout the offseason. While sweeping changes are unlikely, expect to see a few departing coaches and some new faces joining the team in the coming weeks. Several new coaches were already brought on board in January and February. These include Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, John Benton as offensive line coach, Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, Neiko Thorpe as defensive assistant/special teams coach, Justin Outten as run game specialist, and Michael Byrne as offensive assistant.On the other hand, Scott Huff, the previous offensive line coach, was not retained by the Seahawks, paving the way for John Benton's appointment. Charles London, the quarterbacks coach, has moved on to the New York Jets, and Zak Hill, the offensive assistant/quality control coach, has accepted a position as pass game coordinator at Boise State University. Chuckie Keeton, the offensive assistant, has joined the New England Patriots staff. Additionally, Nick Perry, the defensive quality control coach, has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Arkansas





