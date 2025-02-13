San Jose Police Investigate Shooting Incident Near Farm Drive and Dow Drive

A shooting incident in San Jose left one person with life-threatening injuries. Police responded to a 911 call about an alleged intruder and seized a gun cache. Authorities have closed Farm Drive for an extended period and are urging the public to avoid the area.

San Jose police responded to a shooting incident near the intersection of Farm Drive and Dow Drive on Thursday evening. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, a gun cache was seized at the scene following a 911 call placed by an individual who claimed to have encountered an intruder. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the alleged intruder.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and utilize alternate routes. The closure of Farm Drive, stretching from Pearl Avenue to Dow Drive, is expected to last for an extended period. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as they become available





