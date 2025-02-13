Nick Boyd Leads San Diego State Comeback Against San Jose State

San Diego State overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat San Jose State, thanks in part to Nick Boyd's breakout performance. After a month-long slump, Boyd delivered 17 points and coach Brian Dutcher made strategic adjustments in the second half that sparked the Aztecs' comeback.

Nick Boyd 's resurgence was a key factor in San Diego State's victory over San Jose State. After a month-long slump, Boyd delivered 17 points, his highest output since December. This turnaround can be attributed, in part, to a motivational pep talk from former NBA player Darren Collison . Collison's encouragement to remain aggressive resonated with Boyd, who subsequently focused on driving to the basket and drawing fouls, contributing to his successful performance.

SDSU's head coach Brian Dutcher acknowledged his initial struggles with offensive strategies against San Jose State's defensive scheme. He admitted to making adjustments in the second half, spreading the floor with fewer ball screens and encouraging his players to utilize their perimeter shooting abilities. This shift in strategy proved effective, leading to a significant reduction in turnovers and an increase in scoring opportunities. The Aztecs' resilience and ability to overcome a halftime deficit showcased their determination and ability to adapt to challenges





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nick Boyd San Diego State Aztecs San Jose State Spartans College Basketball Darren Collison Brian Dutcher Comeback Victory Mountain West Conference

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego State Guard Nick Boyd Ejected for Unsportsmanlike ConductSan Diego State guard Nick Boyd was ejected late in the Aztecs' game against Wyoming after receiving a Flagrant 2 noncontact technical foul for making an unsportsmanlike comment to Wyoming player Emmanuel Agbim. The incident occurred with seconds remaining in a game that the Aztecs ultimately won, 63-61. Boyd received a letter of reprimand from the Mountain West Conference, and a second offense within one year will result in a suspension for at least one contest.

Read more »

Davis leads San Jose State against San Diego State after 22-point performanceSan Jose State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Latrell Davis scored 22 points in the Spartans' 67-58 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys. The teams play Tuesday for the first time this season. San Diego State is 6-3 against the MWC, and San Jose State is 3-6 against conference opponents.

Read more »

San Diego State University Rallies From 21-Point Deficit to Defeat San Jose StateThe San Diego State Aztecs pulled off a stunning comeback victory against San Jose State, overcoming a 21-point first-half deficit to win 71-68. This marks the program's largest comeback since 2017.

Read more »

Magoon Gwath's 24 Points Lead San Diego State Past San Jose StateMagoon Gwath scored 24 points and San Diego State overcame a halftime deficit to defeat San Jose State 71-68 on Tuesday night. Gwath added seven rebounds for the Aztecs (14-5, 7-3 Mountain West Conference).

Read more »

Miles Byrd’s career night propels San Diego State past Colorado StateThe Aztecs are now 35-4 in the last 39 games immediately following a loss

Read more »

San Diego State Battles Colorado State in Close GameThe San Diego State Aztecs faced off against the Colorado State Rams in a thrilling basketball matchup at Viejas Arena. The game featured intense moments, key plays, and standout performances from both teams.

Read more »