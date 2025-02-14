Rubio's Flight to Munich Diverted Due to Mechanical Issue

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to the Munich Security Conference was temporarily disrupted by a mechanical issue that forced his plane to return to Joint Base Andrews. The incident raises concerns about potential delays in his diplomatic schedule.

A mechanical issue forced the plane carrying U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to turn around shortly after takeoff from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday, February 13, 2025, en route to the Munich Security Conference . The incident, which involved the cockpit windshield of a C-32 aircraft, a converted Boeing 757, occurred about 90 minutes into the flight. While Rubio initially intended to continue his journey to Germany and the Middle East, the incident prompted a change in his travel plans.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the mechanical issue and stated that Rubio would be boarding a separate aircraft to complete his trip. The delay raises questions about whether Rubio will be able to attend a crucial meeting scheduled for Friday morning in Munich. This meeting was planned to include Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It remains unclear if the unexpected setback will impact Rubio's participation in this important diplomatic gathering





