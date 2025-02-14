Rubio's Plane Diverted Due to Mechanical Issue, Secretary to Continue Middle East Trip

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's flight to Munich, Germany was diverted back to Joint Base Andrews due to a mechanical problem. Despite the setback, Rubio plans to continue his trip to Germany and the Middle East on a different aircraft. This visit takes place amidst a significant period in international relations, with Israel and Hamas enacting a ceasefire agreement after a protracted conflict in Gaza.

A plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio was diverted back to Joint Base Andrews on Thursday night due to a mechanical issue. Rubio was en route to Munich, Germany from Washington, D.C. on Thursday night when the aircraft encountered a mechanical problem, according to spokesperson Tammy Bruce. The plane subsequently turned around and was returning to Joint Base Andrews. Bruce stated that Rubio intends to continue his journey to Germany and the Middle East on a different aircraft.

Rubio is scheduled to travel to the Middle East for several days, visiting Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, following his attendance at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. His forthcoming visit to the Middle East coincides with a crucial period in foreign policy, as Israel and Hamas are implementing a three-stage ceasefire agreement after 16 months of war in Gaza.





