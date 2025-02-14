Rubio's Munich Trip Delayed After Plane Returns to Base Due to Windshield Issue

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's flight to the Munich Security Conference was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after a mechanical issue with the cockpit windshield. The incident will likely cause a delay in the Secretary's travel schedule but he remains committed to attending the conference.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly after takeoff for the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, February 13, 2025, due to a mechanical issue on his aircraft. The C-32, a converted Boeing 757, experienced a problem with its cockpit windshield approximately 90 minutes into the flight. \State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed the incident, stating that the plane had turned around and was returning to base.

Despite the setback, Rubio intends to continue his journey to Germany and the Middle East on a different aircraft. While it is unclear if the delay will impact a scheduled meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich on Friday morning, Rubio remains committed to attending the conference. \This incident highlights the unforeseen challenges that can arise during international travel, even for high-ranking officials. The prompt response from the State Department and the determination of Secretary Rubio to proceed with his mission demonstrate the importance of adaptability and resilience in navigating such situations





