Ralph Macchio's Secret to 38 Years of Marriage: 'Stay Out of Hollywood'

Ralph Macchio, star of 'The Karate Kid' and 'Cobra Kai', reveals the key to his long-lasting marriage with Phyllis Fierro is maintaining a balance between Hollywood and a grounded life. Macchio credits his wife for keeping him connected to reality and his daughter, Julia, for following in his acting footsteps.

Ralph Macchio, best known for his role as Daniel LaRusso in 'The Karate Kid', attributes his successful 38-year marriage to his wife, Phyllis Fierro, to keeping 'one foot in and one foot out' of Hollywood . The 63-year-old actor revealed this secret during the red-carpet premiere of 'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 3. Macchio, who met his wife at the age of 15, emphasized the grounding influence she and their children have on his life.

He credits his wife for elevating him and keeping him connected to reality. Macchio's daughter, Julia, has also stepped into the acting world, appearing alongside her father in seasons 4 and 5 of 'Cobra Kai'. Julia shared that working with her father has been a blessing, praising his supportive nature and admiration for his work ethic both on and off set. She acknowledges that she has learned a great deal from observing him and considers him a wonderful role model





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RALPH MACCHIO COBRA KAI MARRIAGE HOLLYWOOD ACTING FAMILY THE KARATE KID JULIA MACCHIO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ralph Macchio's Secret to a Lasting Marriage: 'Stay Out of Hollywood'Ralph Macchio credits his wife, Phyllis Fierro, for grounding him and keeping him connected to normalcy. He attributes the longevity of their 38-year marriage to this balance, revealing that he 'always kept one foot in and one foot out' of Hollywood.

Read more »

Ralph Macchio Credits 'Staying Out of Hollywood' for Successful 38-Year MarriageRalph Macchio, star of 'The Karate Kid' and 'Cobra Kai,' reveals the secret to his long-lasting marriage with his wife, Phyllis Fierro, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded outside the Hollywood spotlight. He also discusses his daughter, Julia, following in his acting footsteps and the enduring legacy of 'The Karate Kid' franchise.

Read more »

Ralph Macchio's Confidence in Karate Kid: Legends and its Connection to Cobra KaiThe success of Cobra Kai has paved the way for Karate Kid: Legends, the first movie in the franchise in over 30 years. Ralph Macchio's initial reluctance towards Cobra Kai stemmed from concerns about portraying Daniel LaRusso in a new light. However, he was eventually won over by the show's concept and its focus on a new generation. Macchio's involvement in Karate Kid: Legends suggests that the movie has a compelling script that honors the legacy of both Cobra Kai and the original Karate Kid films.

Read more »

Cobra Kai Interview: Ralph Macchio on Daniel LaRusso’s Emotional Airport SceneComingSoon's Brandon Schreur spoke to Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio about one of Daniel LaRusso's most emotional scenes in the Netflix show.

Read more »

Cobra Kai EP Explains The Challenge That Led To “A Lot Of Wild, Crazy Fighting” In Season 6 Part 3Ralph Macchio looking intense while wearing his gi in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Read more »

Cobra Kai Season 6 Ending: Kreese & Silver's Fate Confirmed By Co-Creator As Ralph Macchio Predicts Daniel's Unseen ReactionRalph Macchio looking intense while wearing his gi in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Read more »