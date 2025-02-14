Ralph Macchio's Secret to a Lasting Marriage: 'Stay Out of Hollywood'

Ralph Macchio credits his wife, Phyllis Fierro, for grounding him and keeping him connected to normalcy. He attributes the longevity of their 38-year marriage to this balance, revealing that he 'always kept one foot in and one foot out' of Hollywood.

Ralph Macchio, best known for his role as Daniel LaRusso in the iconic 'The Karate Kid' franchise, recently revealed the secret to his enduring 38-year marriage to Phyllis Fierro. During the red-carpet premiere of 'Cobra Kai' season 6 part 3, Macchio, 63, shared his wisdom with Fox News Digital, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balanced life outside the glitz and glamour of Hollywood . 'I've always kept one foot in and one foot out,' Macchio explained.

He credits his wife, Phyllis Fierro, 64, for grounding him and their children, Julia and Daniel, reminding him of the importance of normalcy amidst the whirlwind of fame. The couple's journey began when Macchio was just 15 years old, eventually leading to their marriage in August 1987. Their family grew with the arrival of Julia in 1992 and Daniel in 1995. Macchio's daughter has even followed in her father's footsteps, making appearances in seasons 4 and 5 of 'Cobra Kai,' enriching their bond both on and off screen.Julia describes her father as the 'best dad,' praising his unwavering support and dedication to his craft. She admires his work ethic and professionalism, learning valuable lessons from observing him over the years. Macchio's success in 'The Karate Kid' franchise, which started its journey in 1984, was unexpected even to him. He acknowledges the special chemistry he shared with Pat Morita and the strength of the entire cast, but the film's enduring legacy and the continued popularity of 'Cobra Kai' are testaments to its timeless appeal. Despite portraying a skilled karate practitioner for decades, Macchio confesses that he has never been in a real fight, always opting for peaceful resolutions





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RALPH MACCHIO COBRA KAI MARRIAGE HOLLYWOOD THE KARATE KID FAMILY ACTORS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

