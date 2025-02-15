Ralph Macchio Credits 'Staying Out of Hollywood' for Successful 38-Year Marriage

Ralph Macchio, star of 'The Karate Kid' and 'Cobra Kai,' reveals the secret to his long-lasting marriage with his wife, Phyllis Fierro, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded outside the Hollywood spotlight. He also discusses his daughter, Julia, following in his acting footsteps and the enduring legacy of 'The Karate Kid' franchise.

Ralph Macchio , best known for his role as Daniel LaRusso in ' The Karate Kid ,' recently revealed the secret to his enduring 38-year marriage with his wife, Phyllis Fierro . During the red-carpet premiere of ' Cobra Kai ' season 6 part 3, Macchio, 63, shared his philosophy, stating, 'I've always kept one foot in and one foot out.' He further elaborated that staying out of Hollywood 's limelight has been crucial to their relationship's longevity.

Macchio credits his wife, Phyllis, 64, with being his grounding force, elevating him and their children. The couple's journey began when they met at the tender age of 15, eventually tying the knot in August 1987. They welcomed their daughter, Julia, in 1992, and their son, Daniel, in 1995.Julia has followed in her father's acting footsteps, gracing the screen alongside Macchio in seasons 4 and 5 of the hit Netflix show, 'Cobra Kai.' Julia expressed her immense gratitude for the opportunity to work with her father, describing him as 'the best dad' who is incredibly supportive. She admires his work ethic both on and off set, emphasizing the valuable lessons she has learned from observing his professionalism. Julia shared that her father has been a wonderful role model, inspiring her to strive for similar excellence in her own acting career.Beyond his successful marriage and family, Macchio has achieved iconic status for his portrayal of Daniel LaRusso, a role that has spanned decades. He starred in the original 'The Karate Kid' film in 1984, alongside renowned actors like Pat Morita and Martin Kove. Macchio expressed his surprise at the film's enduring popularity, acknowledging that while he sensed a special connection with his co-stars, he couldn't have predicted its monumental success. The film's legacy continues to thrive through 'Cobra Kai,' a sequel series that follows the characters decades later. Macchio, along with William Zabka, reprises their roles, navigating the complexities of their rivalry and its impact on their lives. Despite his on-screen prowess in martial arts, Macchio confessed to never having been in a real-life fight, opting instead to resolve conflicts through negotiation and diplomacy





