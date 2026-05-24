News Highlights

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Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black's one rule that has kept their marriage strong for nearly 35 years; Carmen Electra channels her Playboy past in leopard-print bunny costume on the red carpet; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Sarah Drew reveals pastor father’s advice that transformed her life; Test your pop culture: From Hollywood to the Heartland; Natalie Maines ’ anti-Trump tirade, Zach Bryan ’s fence-climbing clash fuel country music’s biggest feuds; Olivia Newton-John was haunted until her death by ex’s mysterious disappearance: author; Miley Cyrus dares to bare in sheer Versace dress as she’s honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star; Former Prince Andrew faces widening misconduct probe as police launch witness hunt; Scarlett Johansson , who earned $43 million in 2025, says life is a constant 'deficit’ at home; White House fires back after Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen take Trump swipes amid Colbert’s farewell week; ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Kate Jackson escapes Hollywood pressure for peaceful farm life; Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings explains how he wishes he could help contestants; Gary Sinise says money would be ‘moving a lot faster out the door’ if he hadn't left California for Nashville; Former mobster spills on alleged heist: ‘More money than you’ve ever seen’; Jaclyn Smith tells Fox News Digital the one powerful force behind her ageless appearance.

Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black's one rule that has kept their marriage strong for nearly 35 years; Carmen Electra channels her Playboy past in leopard-print bunny costume on the red carpet; ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Sarah Drew reveals pastor father’s advice that transformed her life; Test your pop culture: From Hollywood to the Heartland; Natalie Maines’ anti-Trump tirade, Zach Bryan’s fence-climbing clash fuel country music’s biggest feuds; Olivia Newton-John was haunted until her death by ex’s mysterious disappearance: author; Miley Cyrus dares to bare in sheer Versace dress as she’s honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star; Former Prince Andrew faces widening misconduct probe as police launch witness hunt; Scarlett Johansson, who earned $43 million in 2025, says life is a constant 'deficit’ at home; White House fires back after Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen take Trump swipes amid Colbert’s farewell week; ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Kate Jackson escapes Hollywood pressure for peaceful farm life; Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings explains how he wishes he could help contestants; Gary Sinise says money would be ‘moving a lot faster out the door’ if he hadn't left California for Nashville; Former mobster spills on alleged heist: ‘More money than you’ve ever seen’; Jaclyn Smith tells Fox News Digital the one powerful force behind her ageless appearance





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Clint Black And Lisa Hartman Black Carmen Electra Charlie's Angels Grey's Anatomy Natalie Maines Miley Cyrus OPINION Olivia Newton-John Prince Andrew Scarlett Johansson Sarah Drew Zach Bryan

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