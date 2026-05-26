A collection of diverse and interesting news articles covering various topics such as Pope's AI regulation manifesto, US military's self-defense strikes in Iran, athletics, environmental issues, and more.

Pope calls for robust regulation of AI in manifesto that ponders the future of humanity, US military says it carried out 'self-defense' strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sites, Kerley runs 9.

97 at Enhanced Games, where Kristian Gkolomeev gets a $1M bonus for swimming mark, Sonny Rollins, saxophonist and restless genius of jazz, dead at 95, Toshifumi Suzuki, creator of the 7-Eleven convenience store empire, dies at 93, A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera, Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor, A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests, Parts of Europe swelter in record May heat as deaths at amateur sports events spur warnings, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market, Dueling documentaries illuminate the promise and perils of artificial intelligence, The top 9 grilling mistakes and how to fix them, Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery, Lo que sabemos y no sabemos del acuerdo incipiente para poner fin a la guerra de Irá





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AI Regulation Self-Defense Strikes Athletics Environmental Issues Jazz Convenience Store Empire Humpback Whale Drunken Rampage Teargas Night Owl FDA Staff E-Cigarettes Artificial Intelligence Grilling Mistakes Slavery Bolivia Protests Europe Heat Heart Health

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Pope calls for AI regulation and Iran military strikes, amidst other news headlinesA мн Vox et al "cluster of articles covering the gaps of news individual fragments|reserved_special_token_109|News and talk about AI regulation and general, some US Army At more than other major bill release Jefferson for USD authorization "use AI "Submitted necessary quandary law source certain desk to(Eixo)&x20;

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