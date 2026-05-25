News Headlines

A collection of diverse and engaging news articles covering various topics such as Congo hospital, Indianapolis 500, meteorology, wildlife, gorilla, and more.

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinLate pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in historyIn ‘Pressure,’ the story of the meteorologist who helped save D-DayGlobal shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceedingA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooA photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protestsThe World in PicturesThe shrinking snowfall on Greece's mountains is provoking anxiety and altering the economyFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyWhy some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasksA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldSurgen detalles de un posible acuerdo de EEUU con Irán; Trump dice que no hay que apresurars.

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinLate pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in historyIn ‘Pressure,’ the story of the meteorologist who helped save D-DayGlobal shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceedingA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooA photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protestsThe World in PicturesThe shrinking snowfall on Greece's mountains is provoking anxiety and altering the economyFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyWhy some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasksA look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the worldSurgen detalles de un posible acuerdo de EEUU con Irán; Trump dice que no hay que apresurars





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Congo Hospital Ebola Patients Indianapolis 500 Meteorology Wildlife Gorilla Bolivia Protests Greece Mountains FDA Staff E-Cigarettes Healthy Habits Hajj Pilgrimage Eid Al-Adha US Market GLP-1 Pills Mental Health Agreement With Iran Trump

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