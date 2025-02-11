Mötley Crüe's Private Jet Crashes in Scottsdale, Killing One

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed into a parked plane at Scottsdale Airport, resulting in one fatality. Vince Neil was not on board at the time of the incident.

A private jet owned by the lead vocalist of heavy metal band Mötley Crüe crashed into a parked plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, resulting in one fatality. Vince Neil, the band's frontman, was not on board the Learjet Aircraft 35A at the time of the incident. According to Worrick Robinson IV, Neil's legal representative, the jet veered off the runway while attempting to land. Two pilots and two passengers were on board the aircraft.

Dave Folio, a public information officer for Scottsdale's Fire Department, confirmed that five people were affected by the crash during a press conference on Monday. He stated that one person had died, two were transported to local trauma centers, and one to a local hospital. Details regarding the fifth individual were not disclosed. Kelli Kuester, the airport's aviation planning and outreach coordinator, revealed that the plane, arriving from Austin, Texas, collided with a parked Gulfstream G200 jet. She suggested that the left main gear failure upon landing was the probable cause of the accident.Lisa Borowsky, the mayor of Scottsdale, confirmed at least one death in a statement provided to local media. Mötley Crüe initially posted on social media, later deleted, stating that a pilot was killed in the crash and announcing plans to support the deceased pilot's family. The post also mentioned that Neil's girlfriend and her friend were on board and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The band's legal representative did not respond to a request for comment. Scottsdale Airport reported that the runway was closed for several hours following the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently conducting an investigation into the crash. This incident comes amidst a recent surge in aircraft disasters, including a collision between an American Airlines flight and a helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., last month, resulting in 67 deaths. A medical transport jet crashed in Philadelphia shortly after takeoff days later, with no survivors. Earlier this month, a Bering Air flight crashed in Alaska, leaving no survivors.





