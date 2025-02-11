Mötley Crüe's Plane Crashes at Scottsdale Airport, Pilot Killed

A Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe member Vince Neil crashed at Scottsdale Airport, resulting in the death of the pilot and injuries to several others. Neil was not on board.

A horrific accident unfolded at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon when a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and collided with a Gulfstream 200 business jet. The impact resulted in the tragic death of the Learjet's pilot. The band Mötley Crüe, confirming that the Learjet belonged to their member Vince Neil, expressed their sorrow on X, stating that Neil was not on board during the incident.

The band confirmed that Neil's girlfriend, her friend, and the Learjet's co-pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They also pledged to announce a way to support the family of the deceased pilot in the near future.The accident was reported at 2:39 p.m., with first responders arriving to find one fatality at the scene. A total of four other individuals were injured, including two who were transported to medical facilities in critical condition. Another individual's treatment was delayed, but their condition remained undisclosed. The fourth injured person declined treatment at the scene. Officials from the Scottsdale Airport stated that the accident was caused by a failure of one of the main landing gear sets on the arriving Learjet upon landing. The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident further





