Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil Owns Plane Involved in Fatal Scottsdale Crash

A Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil crashed in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 10th, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

A tragic plane crash occurred in Scottsdale , Arizona , on Monday, February 10th, involving a Learjet 35A owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil . According to the Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ), the Learjet , arriving from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway upon landing and collided with a parked Gulfstream 200. Initial reports suggest that the Learjet 's left main landing gear malfunctioned during the landing process.

The Scottsdale Fire Department confirmed that five individuals sustained injuries in the incident. On the Learjet, one passenger was tragically pronounced dead, two others are in critical condition, and another person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth victim was located within the parked Gulfstream and declined medical attention.Mötley Crüe initially issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), which has since been deleted, confirming that Vince Neil was not aboard the aircraft. The band stated that the pilot lost his life in the crash, while the co-pilot and other passengers were transported to local hospitals. They also clarified that Neil's girlfriend was present on the plane and sustained injuries, though not life-threatening. The band expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of those involved in the accident





