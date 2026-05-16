Microsoft Tests Customizable Taskbar and Start Menu in Windows 11 Update

The biggest change here is the return of a movable taskbar. Instead of being locked to the bottom of the screen, users in the test build can now shift it to the top or even place it vertically along either side of the display. This marks a significant reversal for longtime Windows users who could previously shift their taskbars more freely.

For many Windows users, the taskbar in Windows 11 has always felt strangely restrictive. Microsoft redesigned the interface with a cleaner, more modern look, but in the process removed several customization options people had been using for years.

One of the biggest complaints? The inability to freely move the taskbar around the screen. Now, Microsoft finally seems ready to loosen things up. The company has started testing a major overhaul of the taskbar and Start menu for Windows 11 Insiders in its Experimental channel





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Windows 11 Taskbar Customization Personalization Privacy-Focused Changes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Windows Update will soon automatically roll back faulty driversMicrosoft is making Windows Update a lot less disruptive.

Read more »

Windows Update Will Soon Revert Problematic Drivers AutomaticallySteve has been a tech geek since he first monkeyed with an 8086 clone PC at university. After working as a video editor and TV script writer, Steve joined Engadget from Paris in 2012.

Read more »

Windows 11 will clean up its own driver mess so you don’t have toTech Product Reviews, How To, Best Ofs, deals and Advice

Read more »

Windows 11 tests an adjustable taskbar and resizable Start menuWindows 11 Insiders can choose a smaller taskbar as well.

Read more »