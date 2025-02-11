Major Grocery Chains Recall Canned Tuna Over Botulism Risk

Canned tuna products sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and other grocery stores are under recall due to a potential botulism risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notice regarding the recall, which affects specific lots of canned tuna under various brands.

Canned tuna products sold at major grocery chains across the United States have been voluntarily recalled due to a potential safety hazard linked to botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) issued a notice on February 10th, 2023, announcing the recall of specific lots of canned tuna under various brands, including Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's.

The recall was initiated by Tri-Union Seafoods, after they were informed by a supplier of a manufacturing defect in the easy-open pull tab lids of certain products. This defect could compromise the seal, leading to leakage or, more seriously, contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for botulism. Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can cause severe symptoms like difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and, in extreme cases, death. The FDA emphasizes the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if any adverse effects are experienced after consuming recalled products. However, no cases of illness have been reported as of yet. Consumers who have purchased the affected canned tuna products are advised to return them to the retailer for a full refund or dispose of them safely. Tri-Union Seafoods is also offering a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product to those who contact them directly through [email protected] or by calling their toll-free number at 833-374-0171, available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. The detailed list of recalled products, including specific can codes, Best if Used By dates, and UPC numbers, is available on the FDA's website.





