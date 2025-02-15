Leslie Jones Rocks a Denim Corset Power Suit at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Leslie Jones stuns in a trendy denim corset and power suit at the SNL50 concert in New York. Her look incorporates the popular corset trend seen on recent runways and embraced by many celebrities.

Leslie Jones made a stylish appearance at the SNL50 : The Homecoming Concert held at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025, in New York City. She opted for a trendsetting look by pairing a zip-up denim corset with a contemporary power suit, consisting of a cropped jacket and wide-leg trousers with pleats. Jones elevated the two-tone ensemble with pointed-toe heels and a touch of glamour.

She carried a crystal-covered Hourglass Strass clutch and accessorized with diamond hoop earrings, Cartier's Love bracelet, a diamond tennis bracelet, and layered rings. The corset, a recurring theme in recent fashion, particularly on the fall 2023 Paris couture runways, has been reinterpreted by designers like Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli, Thom Browne, Elie Saab, and Mohammed Ashi, among others. Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Ashley Park, Anne Hathaway, Shakira, and Bella Hadid have also embraced the corset trend, adding their own unique flair.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LESLIE JONES SNL50 HOMECOMING CONCERT DENIM CORSET POWER SUIT PARIS COUTURE FASHION TRENDS CELEBRITY STYLE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leslie Jones Recalls Her 'Cocky' SNL Audition: 'I Was Like, 'Move to the Front'Leslie Jones opened up about her audition for Saturday Night Live, revealing she was 'cocky' and told the other auditionees to 'move to the front' during her performance.

Read more »

Cleveland voters have short memories – and Joe Jones knows it: Leslie KoubaCleveland voters must break the cycle of forgetfulness that allows politicians like City Councilman Joe Jones, with a history of misconduct, to remain in office, writes columnist Leslie Kouba.

Read more »

Melissa McCarthy Made an Actress Pee on Stage, Leslie Jones RevealsPaul Newman shares an outrageous story about Melissa McCarthy's comedic talent during her time with the Groundlings, while Leslie Jones recounts McCarthy's hilarious pre-sketch warning.

Read more »

Lady Gaga Joins Andy Samberg for Hilarious 'Motherlover' Re-enactment on SNL50 SpecialLady Gaga joined Andy Samberg for a hilarious re-enactment of The Lonely Island's 'Motherlover' during the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' special. Gaga stepped in for Justin Timberlake, who was absent, assuring Samberg, 'Andy, don't be a bitch. I'll do it with you.' The performance, which originally aired in 2006, brought laughter from the audience, including Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Read more »

Lady Gaga and Andy Samberg Deliver Wild 'SNL50' MashupLady Gaga surprised the audience at the 'SNL50' anniversary special with a comedic opener alongside Andy Samberg. Their initial attempt at a 'Shallow' cover was cut short by Gaga, who then joined Samberg in a wacky mashup of several iconic Lonely Island songs.

Read more »

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Promises an Epic Musical CelebrationTo celebrate its 50th anniversary, Saturday Night Live is hosting a star-studded homecoming concert featuring a legendary lineup of musical guests and SNL alumni.

Read more »