Lady Gaga and Andy Samberg Deliver Wild 'SNL50' Mashup

Lady Gaga surprised the audience at the 'SNL50' anniversary special with a comedic opener alongside Andy Samberg. Their initial attempt at a 'Shallow' cover was cut short by Gaga, who then joined Samberg in a wacky mashup of several iconic Lonely Island songs.

While some audience members at Radio City Music Hall in New York might have expected Lady Gaga to sing one of her recently released singles, she kicked things off with none other than Andy Samberg in a wig and cowboy hat. The former cast member attempted to sub-in for Bradley Cooper for a cover of “Shallow,” the hit track from Gaga and Cooper’s 2018 film.

However, things were cut short when Gaga informed Samberg, “I gotta stop you, because it’s bad,” and recommended they do something “more in your vocal range.” “There is one song, but Justin not here to do his parts,” Samberg offered. Undeterred, Gaga replied, “Andy, don’t be a bitch. I’ll do it with you,” before the duo effortlessly pivoted to a performance of “Motherlove” . Soon, Gaga and Samberg shared the stage with Bad Bunny, T-Pain, Chris Parnell, Eddie Vedder, and former Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone for a whacky mashup of “Motherlove,” “Lazy Sunday,” “I’m On a Boat,” “Jack Sparrow,” and “Jizz in My Pants.” This performance took place during the taping of NBC’s ‘SNL50’ anniversary special airing on Sunday. The episode is set to feature a star-studded lineup of returning cast members and special guests, including Tom Hanks, Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Adam Driver, and more.





