SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Promises an Epic Musical Celebration

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Saturday Night Live is hosting a star-studded homecoming concert featuring a legendary lineup of musical guests and SNL alumni.

Imagine being able to gather on one stage, for one night, all the musical guests who have graced ' Saturday Night Live ' over five decades. Friday's ' SNL50 : The Homecoming Concert ,' while not quite achieving that feat, boasts a truly epic lineup of performers. As one of the ways 'SNL' is marking its 50th birthday, the three-hour show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon , will take place at Radio City Music Hall, a stone's throw from Studio 8H, and will be streamed live on Peacock, beginning at 8 p.m.

Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. Cher, Dave Grohl, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, and Wyclef Jean are just the latest additions to the star-studded roster. They join an already impressive lineup including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, The Roots, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin, David Byrne, and many more. There are sure to be notable surprises in store as well. The Radio City stage won't be limited to just musicians. Also expected are 'SNL' luminaries and alums like Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Paul Shaffer, Tracy Morgan, and Will Ferrell. The show is produced, not surprisingly, by 'SNL' creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, along with Mark Ronson. This concert is just one part of what has become a massive celebration of the show's 50 years of existence. Sunday's 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will commemorate the occasion with even more musical performances as well as comedy sketches. And the musical legacy of 'SNL' is explored in the documentary 'Ladies and Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music,' by Oscar-winner Questlove. Also streaming on Peacock, it features a stunning opening mashup of some of the greatest acts to appear on the show. 'Watching 'SNL' those first seasons gave me a musical vocabulary that I don’t think would have happened on its own,' Questlove told The Associated Press last month before the special aired





