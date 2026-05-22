A collection of the latest news updates from various sources, including Congolese authorities curtaining funeral wakes to combat the Ebola outbreak, the escalation of a conflict between California's Gov. Newsom and Chevron over gas prices, and the rare political defiance exhibited by Republicans towards Donald Trump's demands.

Congo curtails funeral wakes in Ebola outbreak as WHO upgrades risk assessment Gov. News om and Chevron spar over who is to blame for California's high gas prices Pushed to the limit, Republicans show rare defiance to Trump's demands NASCAR's Kyle Busch was short of breath, coughing up blood day before his death, 911 call reveals Matthew Perry's family trusted his assistant to help keep him sober.

He instead helped him overdose Trump immunity from IRS audit shocks experts, who warn it could undermine trust in tax system Dying star resembles a billowing crystal ball in new telescope photo Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge What to know about the Japanese-style scalp massages catching on in the US How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinne





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Dying Star Resembled Japanese-Style Scalp Massages Double-Swiping The Rewards Card Led To Free Ga What To Know About Japanese-Style Scalp Massages Catching On In T Low Angle And Fast Lens Shaped A Photo Of Jann

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