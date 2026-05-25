A collection of the latest news headlines, including updates on Ebola patients, the Indianapolis 500, meteorology, humpback whales, gorillas, and more.

Young men storm a Congo hospital treating Ebola patients to demand bodies of their kinLate pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in historyIn ‘Pressure,’ the story of the meteorologist who helped save D-DayGlobal shares gain and oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war are proceedingA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleThe shrinking snowfall on Greece's mountains is provoking anxiety and altering the economyHow state laws can stymie research into your ancestors' psychiatric recordsAs demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still keyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphonePope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryRedadas migratorias de Trump recuerdan a congresista detenciones de japoneses en 2da Guerra MundialTrump says not to rush as details emerge of a potential Iran dealThe Afternoon Wir





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Ebola Indianapolis 500 Meteorology Humpback Whales Gorillas White House Angle Shrinking Snowfall State Laws GLP-1 Pills Tech Tips Pope Leo XIV Trump Iran Deal Afternoon Wire

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