A son of former Mississippi Governor, Dan Fordice, died in a plane crash; U.S. Army soldier Mariyah Symone Collington's remains were recovered during a training exercise in Morocco; Erik Fleming was sentenced to two years in prison for drug-related charges; Kouri Richins was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder.

If you've been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels. Dan Fordice, the son of former Mississippi Governor Kirk Fordice, died in a single-engine plane crash near the Louisiana border.

U.S. Army soldier Mariyah Symone Collington's remains were recovered during a training exercise in Morocco. Erik Fleming, a drug counselor, was sentenced for selling drugs that led to Matthew Perry's overdose, and Kouri Richins was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her husband





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Iodine Supplement Dan Fordice Death Mariyah Symone Collington Remains Drug Counselor Erik Fleming Matthew Perry Overdose Sentencing Kouri Richins Sentencing

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