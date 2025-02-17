Hurricane-Force Winds Wreak Havoc in Philadelphia, Causing Power Outages and Dangerous Conditions

A high wind warning remains in effect for Philadelphia and its surrounding areas after powerful winds from the remnants of a hurricane caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and even a fatality.

The remnants of a hurricane brought powerful winds to Philadelphia and its surrounding areas on Sunday, causing widespread power outages and even a fatality from a falling tree. Officials issued a high wind warning that remained in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted west winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph.

The strong winds caused numerous trees and power lines to fall, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The NWS advised that travel would be particularly challenging for high-profile vehicles due to the hazardous conditions.The powerful winds also ushered in a significant drop in temperature, with readings expected in the 20s and 30s, accompanied by wind chills dipping into the teens. FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr reported that the Philadelphia International Airport (AC Airport) experienced the highest wind gust so far, clocking in at 71 mph. The combination of power outages and plummeting temperatures raised concerns about the potential for a more severe impact from the high wind event.The NWS encouraged residents to take precautions during the storm, recommending they stay in lower levels of their homes and avoid windows. They also urged people to be vigilant for falling debris and tree limbs, and to exercise extreme caution if they had to drive





