Seattle Says Goodbye to Freezing Temperatures, Welcomes Warmer, Wetter Days

The Seattle region is finally experiencing a break from the intense cold that gripped the area for weeks. Meteorologist Cliff Mass predicts a warming trend with temperatures reaching the mid-50s in the coming days. While rain will continue, the freezing temperatures are a thing of the past.

While Seattle endures several more wet and gloomy days this winter, the freezing weather has finally subsided. Meteorologist Cliff Mass reports that the recent cold spell gripping western Washington and Oregon has ended, likely marking the conclusion of severe winter conditions for the season. He notes that the period from January 15 to February 13 was the coldest mid-winter in 50 years, with average daily temperatures just above freezing.

Looking ahead, forecasts predict a warming trend, with Seattle's temperatures rising to the mid-50s within ten days, along with similar warming expected in eastern Washington. Additionally, increased precipitation is anticipated, particularly in the Olympics and northern Cascades, bringing substantial snowfall to these areas. Mass believes the region is returning to the milder, wetter conditions typical of Seattle's weather.The Seattle area should expect lowland rain and moderate-to-heavy mountain snow from Sunday into Monday morning across western Washington. However, overnight temperatures will only drop to the low 40s. National Weather Service models suggest the rain will mainly fall before 10am on Washington's Birthday, with a high near 48. There will be light south southwest wind and an 80% chance of precipitation





