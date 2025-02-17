High Winds Cause Widespread Flight Delays and Power Outages in Philadelphia

Strong winds brought chaos to Philadelphia on Sunday, disrupting air travel and leaving thousands without power. Philadelphia International Airport experienced nearly 300 flight delays, while Peco reported over 130,000 customers affected by outages.

High winds swept through the Philadelphia region on Sunday, causing widespread disruption with nearly 300 flight delays at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and power outages affecting over 130,000 customers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented a ground stop for all inbound flights for an hour, holding planes at their departure locations, as a safety precaution. By 6:15 p.m.

, the ground stop was lifted, but the impact of the strong winds continued, with FlightAware reporting an average delay of 46 minutes for arriving flights and a total of 287 delays and 73 cancellations throughout the day.Peco, the local utility company, reported that downed trees and tree limbs caused by the high winds damaged electrical equipment, leading to widespread power outages. Delaware County was the hardest hit, with 50,000 customers experiencing outages, followed by 28,000 in Montgomery County, 23,300 in Chester County, 21,500 in Bucks County, and approximately 11,000 in Philadelphia. Peco spokesperson Benjamin Armstrong stated that it was too early to estimate when power would be restored to all affected customers due to the ongoing weather conditions.Atlantic City Electric also reported over 10,000 customers without power, primarily in Cumberland, Gloucester, and Burlington Counties. The high winds hindered repair efforts as aerial trucks cannot operate safely in winds exceeding 40 mph. The National Weather Service warned of expected widespread power outages and cautioned against even car travel due to hazardous conditions. AccuWeather predicted that the high winds might cause minor damage. Passengers at PHL were advised to contact their airlines for the latest flight information, as delays and cancellations were not determined by the airport itself





