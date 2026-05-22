FBI Director Highlights Historic Violent Crime Decrease, Thanks Agents for Work

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed in an internal weekly update that the U.S. experienced the 'single largest decreases in violent crime and murder since 1937' last year, thanks to the hard work of FBI agents. Patel highlighted several examples of the agency's successes, including cracking down on welfare fraud, arresting narcotics traffickers and scammers, and capturing fugitives wanted for crimes such as murder and fraud.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's ( FBI ) preliminary crime data shows the U.S. experienced the 'single largest decreases in violent crime and murder since 1937' last year, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed in an internal weekly update to the agency.

Patel highlighted several points in his weekly update, lauding agents for the work they have accomplished across the nation — from cracking down on welfare fraud to arresting narcotics traffickers and scammers. But one statistic stood above them all.

'Our preliminary FBI crime data for 2025 shows the single largest decreases in violent crime and murder since 1937 — an almost 90 year low, with 1.1 million fewer violent crimes than the year prior — including huge decreases across the board in aggravated assaults, rapes, and robberies,' Patel revealed. The development is significant, given that the rise of violent crime was a major sticking point in President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Patel provided several examples of the FBI's wins over the last week, expressing gratitude to FBI San Diego 'who jumped into action after a deadly shooting at a local mosque on Monday.

' 'Also out of FBI Miami, a former managing assistant U.S. Attorney — who supported Jack Smith's politicized investigation of President Trump — was charged for allegedly stealing secret government documents using her personal email address... and concealing the documents from investigators using fake labels,' he said, adding, 'We're also surging ahead with our nationwide crackdown on fraud. ' Somali fraud scandals 'FBI Minneapolis announced fraud charges against 15 subjects... indicted for over $90 million in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme.

These cases involve the two largest Medicaid fraud cases ever charged in their district... and the first-of-their-kind charges involving 7 other Medicaid programs, including fraud targeting an Autism program,' Patel revealed, noting that one indicted individual 'attempted to flee during today's raid — but within two hours, this FBI and our partners got him, and he is now in custody.

' 'This case is the result of outstanding work by FBI Minneapolis and personnel from throughout the Bureau who have been part of the surge we began last December, and that's not the only success out of Minneapolis,' he continued, praising the nearly 42-year prison sentence of Amiee Bock, whom he described as the 'mastermind behind the infamous $250 million 'Feeding Our Future' scheme investigated by the FBI. ' The FBI also captured Camron Lee in Mexico, 'a fugitive wanted for allegedly killing his partner and fleeing with their two children,' as well as the arrest of 14 individuals 'for trafficking narcotics — including cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

' Other successes include over a dozen arrests of predators who 'tried to lure innocent kids into sexual activity' and two men arrested for publishing AI deepfake pornography. 'These men allegedly posted thousands of nonconsensual images and videos that appeared to depict real victims as nude or engaging in sexual acts,' Patel revealed. The agency's chief added, 'Every day you are saving lives, keeping people safe, and showing why we're the best law enforcement agency on earth.





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FBI Kash Patel Violent Crime Decrease Murder Decrease Welfare Fraud Narcotics Trafficking Fraud Crackdown Somali Fraud Scandals Healthcare Fraud Scheme Medicaid Fraud Cases AI Deepfake Pornography Predators Camron Lee Fugitive Killing Partner Trafficking Narcotics Predators Sexual Activity Deepfake Pornography Nonconsensual Images Nonconsensual Videos Real Victims Nude Sexual Acts Agency On Earth

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