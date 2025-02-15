Elliott Management Proposes 'Streamline66' Plan to Reshape Phillips 66

Elliott Management, a renowned activist investor, has acquired a substantial stake in Phillips 66, an energy manufacturing and logistics company. Citing concerns about Phillips 66's underperformance and corporate governance, Elliott has presented a 'Streamline66' plan aimed at unlocking the company's full potential. The plan includes streamlining the portfolio, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening corporate governance through board additions.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is an energy manufacturing and logistics company that operates through four key segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment focuses on the transportation, terminaling, and processing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) handling.

The Chemicals segment involves a 50% equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), a global producer and marketer of petrochemicals and plastics. Phillips 66's Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of petroleum products, including gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and renewable fuels, across 12 refineries in the U.S. and Europe. Finally, the Marketing and Specialties segment handles the purchase and resale of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels.Elliott Management Corporation, a prominent activist investor, acquired a significant stake in Phillips 66 in November 2023. The firm, known for its strategic activism, particularly in the technology sector, expressed concerns about Phillips 66's underperformance and corporate governance practices, despite its portfolio of strong assets. Elliott's investment thesis centers on unlocking the company's full potential through a series of actions, outlined in their 'Streamline66' plan.Elliott's 'Streamline66' proposal calls for several key changes within Phillips 66. These include streamlining the company's portfolio by potentially selling or spinning off the midstream business and exploring a sale of its stake in CPChem. Additionally, the plan advocates for an operational review aimed at achieving ambitious refining targets and narrowing the EBITDA-per-barrel gap compared to its peers. Finally, Elliott proposes enhancing oversight and accountability by adding new independent directors to the Phillips 66 board. This strategic push by Elliott seeks to address the company's persistent underperformance and improve its long-term value creation. Their focus on governance and operational improvements aligns with the firm's history of successful activism in various industries.





ACTIVIST INVESTOR PHILLIPS 66 STREAMLINE66 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ENERGY SECTOR REFINING MARKETING MIDSTREAM

