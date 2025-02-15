Crypto Tycoon Sues Entertainment Mogul Over Allegedly Stolen Giacometti Sculpture

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON and APENFT, has filed a lawsuit against David Geffen, accusing him of possessing a Giacometti sculpture that was allegedly stolen by his former art advisor, Sydney Xiong. The lawsuit centers around Le Nez, a sculpture by Alberto Giacometti that was purchased for $67 million in 2022. Sun alleges that Xiong forged his signature on contracts to sell the sculpture to Geffen without his consent. Geffen's legal team maintains that the sale was legitimate and that Sun's claims are unfounded.

Sydney Xiong, an art advisor known for her work with Justin Sun's digital art platform APENFT , is at the center of a legal battle involving a valuable Giacometti sculpture. In 2022, Xiong allegedly forged Sun's signature on contracts to sell Le Nez, a sculpture by Alberto Giacometti, for $67 million without Sun's knowledge. The sculpture was then sold to David Geffen, a renowned entertainment mogul and art collector.

Sun claims he is the victim of theft and is suing Geffen to recover the sculpture or its monetary value. Geffen's legal team contends that the sale was legitimate and that Sun's complaint stems from buyer's remorse. The lawsuit highlights the complex interplay of art collecting, cryptocurrency, and legal disputes in the contemporary art market





VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ART COLLECTING CRYPTOCURRENCY LEGAL DISPUTES GIACOMETTI DAVID GEFFEN JUSTIN SUN SYDNEY XION APENFT TRON

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin Sun Sues Music Mogul David Geffen Over $78M Sculpture DisputeCrypto Blog

Read more »

Here Comes the Sun: Jacy Sheldon traded to the Connecticut SunJacy Sheldon is embracing a new chapter in her professional basketball career after being traded from the Dallas Wings to the Connecticut Sun.

Read more »

The Dream of the '90s Is Alive in Sun-Dried TomatoesSun-dried tomatoes were a huge trend in the '90s but then fell out of fashion. The thing is, sun-dried tomatoes have always been delicious. Here's the history of the sun-dried tomato trend, some sun-dried tomato recipes, and a passionate argument for the return of sun-dried tomatoes in everything.

Read more »

Inside the David Geffen–Crypto Banana Guy Legal BrawlThe entertainment mogul and upstart collector Justin Sun are locked in a court battle over an almost $80 million Giacometti, but the lawsuit’s details are even more surprising than its broad strokes. Plus a Sotheby’s-Breuer restaurant scoop and more in this week’s column.

Read more »

Sun Stones: Neolithic Rituals in Response to Volcanic WinterNew evidence suggests a volcanic eruption around 2,900 BCE caused a 'volcanic winter' in Northern Europe, leading to widespread climate disruption and impacting Neolithic societies. Researchers linked this disaster to the use of symbolic 'sun stones' found at the Vasagård site in Denmark, believed to be part of ritual practices aimed at appeasing the sun. The study highlights how these communities adapted their cultural practices and beliefs in response to the challenges posed by the climate crisis and plague.

Read more »

Mix of Sun and Clouds, Then a Chilly Weekend AheadToday brings sunny skies with temperatures warming to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect a chilly dip tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s north of the coast. The workweek ends with pleasant weather, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. However, a cold front arrives on Saturday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect a significant drop in temperatures Sunday, with highs struggling to reach the low to mid 40s by Monday. There's a chance of wintry weather midweek, but it's too early to confirm. Stay tuned for updates.

Read more »